James Wan’s new horror movie ‘Malignant’ to hit Star Cineplex on 10 Sept  

Popular horror movie director, James Wan came up with his new horror mystery 'Malignant' with extreme scary storyline that will hit the theatres globally on 10 September.

The film will be also screened at the Star Cineplex on the same day to fill up the appetite of horror lovers of Bangladesh.

James Wan is best known for horror genre films and creator of the globally acclaimed horror series like "Saw", "Insidious Franchises" and "The Conjuring Universe".

Annabelle Wallis, George Young, Maddie Hasson and Michole Briana White are starring in this movie.

The film is based on a novel 'Malignant Man' written by James Wan that was published in 2011.

The story focuses on a cancer patient, Alan Gates, who is waiting to die but his cancerous tumor actually emerges as a parasite that gives him some supernatural powers.

'Malignant' was scheduled to be release on August 14, last year but the release was halted but due to the Covid-19 pandemic.