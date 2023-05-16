‘Superman: Legacy’ cast contenders reportedly revealed, James Gunn responds

16 May, 2023, 12:05 pm
James Gunn has responded to claims that 'Superman: Legacy' cast contenders include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and more. However, he did not comment on who is or is not auditioning for the roles.

"For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world," Gunn directly responded to such reports and rumours through a Tweet.

Corenswet is one of the "top contenders" to play Clark Kent. Corenswet advanced to the screen test stage in early June.

Another notable actor is Nicholas Hoult, who may play Lex Luthor. However, Deadline is reporting Hoult may play Clark Kent. Deadline also claims Gunn is checking with A-list names he's worked with in the past for the role of Lex Luthor.

A few choices for Lois Lane are Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan, Phoebe Dynevor and Samara Weaving.

 

 

Superman: Legacy / Nicholas Hoult / David Corenswet

