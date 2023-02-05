James Gunn Reveals DCU Chapter 1 Comic Inspirations

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn has provided additional information about some of the upcoming projects on Twitter a few days after revealing the DC Universe's Chapter One slate.

First, Gunn tweeted that while he had talked extensively about the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a number of other books had also served as sources of inspiration for the start of the new DC Universe.

The four comics covers which Gunn posted are:

All-Star Superman by Grant Morrison, Frank Quitely, and Jamie Grant. The Authority Omnibus by Warren Ellis, Mark Millar, Tom Peyer, Frank Quietly, and Dustin Nguyen.

Batman by Grant Morrison, Andy Kubert and Tony Daniel and Absolute Swamp Thing by Alan Moore. Stephen R. Bissette, John Totleben, Rick Veitch, Shawn McManus, and Dan Day