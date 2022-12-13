James Gunn calls Superman 'huge priority,' denies feud with Henry Cavill

James Gunn is back on Twitter responding to eager fans asking about the possibility of another Superman movie. Fans have been having a whirlwind of a time trying to decode the fate of the superhero franchise.

James tweeted the poster of the original Superman movie that was released 44 years ago in 1978 starring Christopher Reeve in the titular role.

An eager fan asked "if we're gonna see Superman," to which he responded: "Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority."

A user tweeted that James Gunn "does not like Henry Cavill" based on the report that came earlier this week that said that The Witcher actor might not return in the DC Universe.

Another fan asked James to "debunk" that claim to which the director said, "Sure: false."

He asked fans to be patient with the future of Superman and tweeted, "We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives," he added.

"As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters and the stories the time and attention they deserve and we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask and answer."