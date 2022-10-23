Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India, destroy evidence: ED

23 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 04:27 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee India, destroy evidence: ED

23 October, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 04:27 pm
Jacqueline Fernandez . Photo: Collected
Jacqueline Fernandez . Photo: Collected

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea in connection with the ₹200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others saying the Bollywood actor appears to be "deep-pocketed" and could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

The agency has said Fernandez never cooperated with the probe and only made the disclosure when confronted with evidence. The ED also said that she made an abortive bid to flee India but couldn't do it due to the issuance of the look-out circular (LOC).

"Jacqueline is no ordinary person but a Bollywood actress with huge financial resources and hence high stature and influence," the ED said in its response.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the interim bail of Fernandez in the extortion case.

During the hearing on regular bail, additional sessions judge Shailender Malik noted that the reply on Jacqueline's bail plea has been filed by the ED in the matter. However, the court deferred the matter for November 10 and extended the interim bail of the actress. The court also directed the ED to provide the charge sheet and other relevant documents to all parties.

Fernandez also attended the court proceedings physically on Saturday. On 26 September, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter.

The additional sessions judge on the last date had issued notice to ED on Jacqueline's regular bail petition and granted interim bail to her on ₹50,000 bail bond.

On 17 August, a supplementary charge sheet filed by the probe agency in the case against Chandrashekar in a Delhi court mentioned the name of Fernandez as an accused.

According to ED's earlier charge sheet, Fernandez and another actor Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused.

ED charge sheet stated that "during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30 August 2021, and 10 October 2021. Jacqueline stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned".

Meanwhile, Fernandez denied "unity of design with Sukesh" and said that she was herself a victim of the circumstances and criminal acts committed by the conman and his associates.

The plea has said that even though she has never denied receipt of gifts, at no point in time did she had knowledge that these were proceeds of crime "on account of the deceitful and duplicitous conduct of Sukesh due to which she has suffered, and continues to suffer, tremendous hardship".

