121 money laundering cases filed in last 5 years: Finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said a total of 121 money laundering cases were filed by various investigative agencies in between 2017 to 2022, based on intelligence reports of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

The finance minister also informed that some 15 cases involving Tk367.55 crore were filed against bond organisations related to money laundering following an inquiry of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate of the National Board of Revenue.

The BFIU has sent 1002 intelligence reports to law enforcement agencies after examining 24,977 suspicious transactions involved in money laundering and terror financing in the last five financial years since 2017. The minister made the disclosure in response to tabled questions from various lawmakers.

The minister said after receiving the intelligence report from BFIU, the relevant investigative agencies – ACC, CID, Security Exchange Commission, Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, Central Intelligence Cell of the National Board of Revenue and Directorate of Narcotics Control – are carrying out necessary legal investigations and take actions in this regard.

In response to a question from Awami League MP Habibur Rahman, the finance minister said 5.4 lakh taxpayers of the country have not submitted their income tax returns within the stipulated time frame for the current fiscal year 2022-23.

In reply to a query of AL MP Panir Uddin Ahmed, the finance minister said the government has no plans to increase the interest rate on national savings certificates for the benefit of government retired employees.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak told the Parliament that in between July 2022 and April this year, the ministry requested Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission to remove 1,431 links published on different social media and send alerts against 120 emergent cyber threats.

In reply to a query from ruling Awami League MP, M Abdul Latif, the junior minister said social media – Facebook, TikTok, Messenger, YouTube – are regularly monitored by the government.