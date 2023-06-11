121 money laundering cases filed in last 5 years: Finance minister

Bangladesh

UNB
11 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 09:34 pm

Related News

121 money laundering cases filed in last 5 years: Finance minister

The finance minister said 5.4 lakh taxpayers of the country have not submitted their income tax returns within the stipulated time frame for the current fiscal year 2022-23

UNB
11 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 09:34 pm
121 money laundering cases filed in last 5 years: Finance minister

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said a total of 121 money laundering cases were filed by various investigative agencies in between 2017 to 2022, based on intelligence reports of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

The finance minister also informed that some 15 cases involving Tk367.55 crore were filed against bond organisations related to money laundering following an inquiry of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate of the National Board of Revenue.

The BFIU has sent 1002 intelligence reports to law enforcement agencies after examining 24,977 suspicious transactions involved in money laundering and terror financing in the last five financial years since 2017. The minister made the disclosure in response to tabled questions from various lawmakers.

The minister said after receiving the intelligence report from BFIU, the relevant investigative agencies – ACC, CID, Security Exchange Commission, Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation, Central Intelligence Cell of the National Board of Revenue and Directorate of Narcotics Control – are carrying out necessary legal investigations and take actions in this regard.

In response to a question from Awami League MP Habibur Rahman, the finance minister said 5.4 lakh taxpayers of the country have not submitted their income tax returns within the stipulated time frame for the current fiscal year 2022-23.

In reply to a query of AL MP Panir Uddin Ahmed, the finance minister said the government has no plans to increase the interest rate on national savings certificates for the benefit of government retired employees.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak told the Parliament that in between July 2022 and April this year, the ministry requested Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission to remove 1,431 links published on different social media and send alerts against 120 emergent cyber threats.

In reply to a query from ruling Awami League MP, M Abdul Latif, the junior minister said social media – Facebook, TikTok, Messenger, YouTube – are regularly monitored by the government.

Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / Money Laundering Case / Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Melody in Style: The dynamic fusion of music and fashion

7h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Apple Vision Pro: The future of computers?

7h | Tech
Photo: TBS

ChatGPT is phenomenal, but try these 7 sites to finish hours of work in minutes

8h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

6h | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

5
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

6
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis