Enu, Rupon jailed for 7 years in money laundering case

Bangladesh

BSS
28 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 05:16 pm

A Dhaka court today sentenced expelled vice president of Gandaria Thana Awami League Enamul Haque Enu and its joint secretary Rupon Bhuiyan to seven years of imprisonment in a case lodged under the Money Laundering Act.

Judge Mohammad Badrul Alam Bhuiyan of Dhaka Special Judge Court-8 handed down the verdict today.

On 24 September 2019, RAB raided the house of two brothers-- Enu and Rupon-- and the house of Wanderers Club employees Abul Kalam and Harun Aur Rashid and seized more than Taka five crore, over eight kilograms of gold ornaments and six firearms while Taka two crore was seized from Kalam's house.
 
On 31 August in 2020, Inspector Md Mehedi Maksud CID's Organised Crime Squad filed the case in this regard against 11.
 
Enu and Rupon were arrested on 13 January 2020.

