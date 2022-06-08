'Inventing Anna' star Julia Garner offered to play Madonna in biopic

"Inventing Anna" and "Ozark" famed actor Julia Garner has been offered the role of "Madonna" in the upcoming Universal pictures biopic about the pop star, reports Variety.

According to reports, Julia became the top choice for the role after going through a rigorous selection process which included choreography sessions with the pop icon's choreographer, as well as choreography, singing and reading sessions with Madonna herself.

The Emmy award-winning actor's team is expected to accept the offer.

The biopic is set to be directed by Madonna herself and produced by Amy Pascal. The other principal casts are not known as of yet.

Julia Garner, who has bagged two Emmy awards for her performance as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark, was recently seen in Netflix's Shonda Rhimes series "Inventing Anna."