Madonna's health struggles continue

Madonna, the legendary "Material Girl," continues to grapple with her illness even after being discharged from the hospital. Sources close to the situation revealed to TMZ on Thursday that the 64-year-old pop sensation is bedridden and experiencing uncontrollable vomiting within the confines of her New York City home.

The insiders disclosed that Madonna's battle with the effects of her illness persists, with symptoms first surfacing last Saturday when the uncontrollable vomiting began, accompanied by a reported collapse. The Grammy winner was admitted to the ICU due to a bacterial infection and had previously been described as "unresponsive" at one point, requiring intubation during her hospital stay, as per sources cited by Page Six.

Speculation initially arose that Madonna's rigorous practice schedule for her upcoming "Celebration" tour may have contributed to her current condition. Sources informed Page Six that the iconic singer had been diligently rehearsing for weeks, devoting long, twelve-hour days to preparation. However, TMZ's earlier report shed light on a possible underlying health decline, indicating that Madonna had been grappling with a fever for a month but chose to ignore the symptoms due to her unwavering focus on the imminent tour, slated to commence on July 15.

In the wake of Madonna's hospitalization, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, announced that all commitments, including the tour, would be paused. Oseary took to Instagram to convey the update, stating, "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows." However, an insider close to the situation shared with us, "Madonna doesn't want to cancel her tour. She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she's ready."

Madonna's unwavering determination to return to the stage despite her health setback is a testament to her indomitable spirit and passion for her craft. The "Express Yourself" singer has always been renowned for her resilience and commitment to delivering unforgettable performances to her fans.

As the music icon battles her illness, fans worldwide are holding their breath, eagerly awaiting her recovery and the resumption of her highly anticipated tour. Madonna's influence and impact on the music industry are immeasurable, and her absence from the stage is palpable. However, her health and well-being must remain the top priority, ensuring she returns with the same energy and vigor that have defined her illustrious career.