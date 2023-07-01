Madonna's health struggles continue

Splash

Hindustan Times
01 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 11:34 am

Related News

Madonna's health struggles continue

Hindustan Times
01 July, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2023, 11:34 am
Madonna&#039;s health struggles continue

Madonna, the legendary "Material Girl," continues to grapple with her illness even after being discharged from the hospital. Sources close to the situation revealed to TMZ on Thursday that the 64-year-old pop sensation is bedridden and experiencing uncontrollable vomiting within the confines of her New York City home.

The insiders disclosed that Madonna's battle with the effects of her illness persists, with symptoms first surfacing last Saturday when the uncontrollable vomiting began, accompanied by a reported collapse. The Grammy winner was admitted to the ICU due to a bacterial infection and had previously been described as "unresponsive" at one point, requiring intubation during her hospital stay, as per sources cited by Page Six.

Speculation initially arose that Madonna's rigorous practice schedule for her upcoming "Celebration" tour may have contributed to her current condition. Sources informed Page Six that the iconic singer had been diligently rehearsing for weeks, devoting long, twelve-hour days to preparation. However, TMZ's earlier report shed light on a possible underlying health decline, indicating that Madonna had been grappling with a fever for a month but chose to ignore the symptoms due to her unwavering focus on the imminent tour, slated to commence on July 15.

In the wake of Madonna's hospitalization, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, announced that all commitments, including the tour, would be paused. Oseary took to Instagram to convey the update, stating, "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows." However, an insider close to the situation shared with us, "Madonna doesn't want to cancel her tour. She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she's ready."

Madonna's unwavering determination to return to the stage despite her health setback is a testament to her indomitable spirit and passion for her craft. The "Express Yourself" singer has always been renowned for her resilience and commitment to delivering unforgettable performances to her fans.

As the music icon battles her illness, fans worldwide are holding their breath, eagerly awaiting her recovery and the resumption of her highly anticipated tour. Madonna's influence and impact on the music industry are immeasurable, and her absence from the stage is palpable. However, her health and well-being must remain the top priority, ensuring she returns with the same energy and vigor that have defined her illustrious career.

Madonna / Madonna health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

19h | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabout

3d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

3h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

3d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh