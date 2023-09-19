Oppenheimer overtakes Bohemian Rhapsody to become highest-grossing biopic of all time

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has overtaken Bohemian Rhapsody to become the highest-ever-grossing biopic at the worldwide box office.

Bohemian Rhapsody grossed $910.8 million from an estimated $55 million budget whereas Oppenheimer with a budget of $100 grossed $912.7 million, reports The Guardian. 

Prior to Bohemian Rhapsody, the most successful biopic was American Sniper, about US army marksman Chris Kyle ($547m) and released in 2014.

Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who served as the director of the Manhattan Project, which was based in Los Alamos, New Mexico. The Manhattan Project was a secret research group tasked with developing and putting into practice the very first weapon of mass destruction, with an eye on using it to conclude the Second World War.

 

