Gunin to be shown at the Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata, today

'Gunin', a 'Chorki' original directed by Ghiyasuddin Selim, will be shown at the fourth edition of Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata. The film will be screened at 3:30 PM, today.

Bangladesh Film Festival began on 29 October and will continue until 2 November.

37 films – which includes feature-length films, shorts, and documentaries – are being screened at the festival. The event was organised at the initiative of the Bangladeshi government and Bangladesh Sub-High Commission in Kolkata.

Gunin, originally released on 24 March, stars Sariful Razz and Pori Moni as the leads. The cast also includes Azad Abul Kalam, Dilara Zaman, Iresh Zaker, Mostafa Monowar, Shilpi Sarkar Apu, Jhuna Chowdhury, and others.

Gunin follows the story of Ojha Rajab Ali Gunin, a villager with mystical abilities, and the conflict that ensues after his death.