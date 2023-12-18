People's Relief Committee of Kolkata receives 'Bangladesh Liberation War Award'

Dr. Fuad Halim, General Secretary of People's Relief Committee, formally received the honour in a ceremony in Sylhet on 18 Dec. Photo: UNB

Commemorating the People's Relief Committee (PRC) of Kolkata's contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War, the Trinamul Women's Initiative Society of Bangladesh gave a commemorative award to PRC on the occasion of Victory Day.

Dr. Fuad Halim, General Secretary of People's Relief Committee, formally received the honour in a ceremony in Sylhet on Monday, according to a media release.

The People's Relief Committee in Kolkata provided medical care to thousands of freedom fighters during the 1971 Liberation War.

In 1971, thousands of refugees from East Bengal took shelter in West Bengal.

People's Relief Committee was the only healthcare institution in West Bengal engaged in medical services at that time.

Relief centres were opened in Ranaghat, Bangaon, Basirhat, Hasnabad, Kienganj, Gende, Kalyani, and Balurghat areas.

Many wounded and injured freedom fighters were cured by providing them with blood donations, food, and drinking water.

This kind of outstanding contribution was highlighted by the world media at that time. Local youth and women with the PRC served the freedom fighters day and night at that time.

According to the People's Relief Committee, medical and relief operations were conducted in various border areas in Khulna, Jessore, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Thakurgaon Panchagarh, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Comilla districts.

In addition, the PRC built a children's hospital in Chattogram.

While speaking at the function in Sylhet, Dr. Fuad Halim became overwhelmed with emotion as he reminisced about that time.

Dr. Nazra Chowdhury, Dr. Sapnil Mahato, Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, Dr. Safisa Shabnam, Himangsu Mitra, Anita Dasgupta, Fatema Sultana, Nadira Chowdhury Rumu, Mitu Roy, and Sikandar Ali of the Central Committee of Bangladesh Workers' Party were present on the occasion.