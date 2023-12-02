GTA arrives on Netflix

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 11:25 am

Despite reports questioning the popularity of Netflix games, the streaming giant seems determined to attract users with commercially successful titles

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition' is set to join its ever-expanding and impressive mobile games list. 

The groundbreaking video game, which is a remaster of 'GTA III', 'GTA: Vice City', and 'GTA: San Andreas', will be available for Netflix subscribers on iOS and Android through the mobile app from 14 December. 

Subscribers can now pre-register for the game.

Netflix continues to expand its gaming offerings with significant titles such as 'Kentucky Route Zero', 'Before Your Eyes', 'Oxenfree Games', 'Immortality' and 'Dead Cells'. 

Next year, additions like 'Katana Zero', 'Death's Door' and 'Hades' are expected, showcasing a diverse selection, especially as many are exclusively available to mobile users through Netflix subscriptions. 

Despite reports questioning the popularity of Netflix games, the streaming giant seems determined to attract users with commercially successful titles, including the recently added GTA trilogy.

 

