Fans throng Singer showroom in Gulshan as Turkish actor Burak Özçivit arrives

Burak Özçivit. Photo: Collected
Burak Özçivit. Photo: Collected

Hundreds of people thronged the Singer showroom located in the capital's Gulshan this afternoon as famous Turkish actor Burak Özçivit was expected to visit the place.

Fans were seen blocking one side of the road in front of the showroom just to catch a glimpse of the Turkish star. 

Singer Bangladesh Limited has invited the Turkish superstar actor Burak Özçivit to Bangladesh for a partnership deal.

He reached Dhaka on Friday (24 May) and is currently staying at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel.

Photo: Azmanul Abedin Aumi/Traffic Alert
Photo: Azmanul Abedin Aumi/Traffic Alert

When contacted AC Traffic police of Mohakhli said he has no information on this regard. 

Earlier, the celebrated actor revealed the news of the partnership with Singer Bangladesh, sparking anticipation and curiosity among his followers in a social media post from his official account.

Burak Özçivit is a Turkish actor and model who is best known for his roles in "Çalıkuşu" (2013–2014) and "Kara Sevda" (2015–2017). Throughout his acting career, he has won many awards.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

