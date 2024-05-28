Shakib Khan: The last of the stars

As the hero makes his grand entrance on the big screen, shattering a glass door in a true heroic fashion that would put Bruce Lee to shame, the entire audience erupts.

Hundreds in the hall leap to their feet, some even climbing onto their seats and waving their shirts in the air. The theatre is filled with a deafening roar as everyone whistles, claps, and screams their hero's name at the top of their lungs.

With the emergence of each song, the audience begins to dance. Laughter fills the theatre when the hero cracks a joke, and a palpable thrill courses through the crowd as he approaches the heroine in the most romantic fashion.

The audience shares the hero's sorrow when he has his heart broken and looks on with breathless anticipation when he battles the villain. Finally, they exit the theatre in a joyful procession, cherishing the hero's happily ever after.

For many, this is the ultimate cinema-going experience. Cinema should be like a celebration, larger than life, the perfect escape from reality – just like this.

I consider myself fortunate to have experienced this magic countless times.

Whether in the capital's Star Cineplex, Blockbuster, Balaka, Modhumita, Shyamoli, Jonaki, Sony, Ananda, or Rajmoni, or in quaint cinemas beyond Dhaka, such as Jashore's Monihar, Khulna's Shankha, or Bagerhat's Monika – I have lived it almost everywhere.

And in almost every instance, one name remained a constant: the hero, the superstar – Shakib Khan.

Do I sound like the biggest fan of Shakib Khan? A devoted follower? Far from it.

I am among the many Bangladeshis who criticise him for his acting skills, questionable personal life, attitude towards women, ignorance of the country's socio-political landscape, and a substantial portion of his extensive but questionable body of work.

But here, I am talking about the experience.

And let's face the truth: Shakib Khan is the only hero of our generation who successfully captured the imagination of the country's moviegoers, enjoying a rare level of superstardom. There is no one even close to him. In all fairness, he is the last of the stars.

Last Eid-ul-Adha, Shakib delivered Bangladesh's biggest blockbuster ever, 'Priyotoma.' Now, anticipation is at its highest as he is set to return to the silver screen this Eid-ul-Adha with 'Toofan.' Many believe 'Toofan' will exceed the success of 'Priyotoma.' Additionally, his first pan-Indian release, 'Dard,' may soon follow.

Believe it or not: this is not Shakib Khan's 15 minutes of fame. Today, he is completing his 25 years in the cinema industry. That's a quarter of a century without a break in-between.

What is the secret to his lasting appeal? What qualities have made him connect so deeply with Bangladeshi audiences, elevating him to the status of one of the most beloved matinee icons in the country's history, alongside legends like Nayak Raj Razzak and Salman Shah?

Is it his acting prowess? The groundbreaking subject matters of his films? His magnetic on-screen persona? His admirable charm off-screen? His strikingly good looks? His resolute commitment to physical fitness?

To be honest, it's none of these.

In reality, Shakib is a classic example of the theory of "survival of the fittest." While he was a decent-looking young man and could deliver moderate performances given the right direction, his greatest asset was his unyielding determination to remain in the limelight.

Soon after his arrival in the cinema industry, Bangladeshi films began to be plagued by the virus of obscenity, with cut pieces or brief clips of locally produced pornographic material being illicitly inserted into movies. During this period, many leading actors of his time, including Riaz and Ferdous, largely withdrew from commercial films.

But not Shakib Khan.

He understood all too well that "out of sight is out of mind." Driven by his ambition, he clung to every opportunity that came his way, accepting any role offered to him. Simultaneously, he continued playing second fiddle in some more family-friendly films.

This strategy kept him at the forefront of regular moviegoers' minds and helped him gain credibility with more discerning audiences. Consequently, he became a reliable hero for all commercial directors.

He continued to star in movies without any clear ideology or concern for quality, often taking on similar roles repeatedly, and compromising his artistic integrity. The sudden death of Manna also greatly benefited him, giving him an open field to dominate.

In a way, he was, and still is, the biggest beneficiary of the country's struggling cinema structure. As the Bangladeshi film industry faced the decline of commercial films and the ongoing closure of theatre, Shakib Khan's own stock continued to rise.

And that paved the way for him to become what he is today. Despite enduring relentless trolling and ridicule throughout his career, he succeeded in establishing an unshakable bond with those who matter most: the moviegoers.

Out of every 10 Bangladeshis, perhaps nine don't like him and hurl insults his way. They boycott him and try to keep him out of the mainstream. But to Shakib Khan, these nine "haters" are inconsequential.

Because the remaining one, however, is truly his devoted follower. This singular fan is so obsessed with him that his movies don't even need promotion. This devoted fan takes it upon himself to ensure the film's success, inspiring producers to invest even more in his next project.

That's precisely how Shakib Khan has firmly entrenched himself as the cornerstone of Bangladeshi cinema. His position is so secure that there's virtually no chance of anyone else taking his place. As long as he remains, he will continue to reign.

But is that good news for the overall Bangladeshi cinema?

Unfortunately, no. Because relying solely on one hero cannot rescue an entire industry. This is glaringly evident when considering that Bangladesh, once boasting over 1,400 single screens, now struggles with just over a hundred.

Also, is Shakib's solitary dominance of fame any cause for celebration for Bangladeshi society as a whole? Once more, the answer is a resounding no. His highly controversial track record as a human being makes him ill-suited to serve as the proper role model for a country in desperate need of one.

Yet, paradoxically, love him or hate him, you simply cannot ignore him. Therefore, as Shakib Khan celebrates his 25-year anniversary in Bangladeshi cinema, we can only be optimistic that he will at least endeavour to improve – both in his films and in his personal life.