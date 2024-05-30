Jerry Seinfeld misses dominant masculinity: 'I like a real man'

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 May, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 02:12 pm

Related News

Jerry Seinfeld misses dominant masculinity: 'I like a real man'

In a recent interview, Jerry Seinfeld expressed his desire to see dominant masculinity return in a grand way.

Hindustan Times
30 May, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 02:12 pm
Photo collected: Jerry Seinfeld/ Reuters
Photo collected: Jerry Seinfeld/ Reuters

Jerry Seinfeld feels masculinity is diminishing due to the changing modern view on gender dynamics making it less impactful. He says he is missing dominant masculinity.

During an appearance on Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, Jerry got nostalgic for the 1960s, his childhood, and addressed the changing meaning of masculinity and his directorial venture Unfrosted.

On the podcast, Jerry expressed some nostalgia for the 1960s era as there was "an agreed upon hierarchy" as compared to the "absolutely vaporised" one of the present times.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have no sense of hierarchy (today). As humans, we don't really feel comfortable with that. That is part of what…if you want to talk about nostalgia, that is part of what makes [the 1960s] attractive looking back," he said.

Jerry added, "Another thing, as a man… I always wanted to be a real man. When I was in that era, it was JFK, Muhammad Ali, Sean Connery, Howard Cosell. That's a real man! I wanted to be like that someday. Well, no. I never really grew up. You don't want to as a comedian because it's a childish pursuit. I miss a dominant masculinity. I get the toxic thing… but still I like a real man."

He also called actor Hugh Grant, who stars in his new movie, as the perfect example of a "real man". He asserted that he "knows how to dress, he knows how to talk, he's charming, he has stories, he's comfortable at dinner parties, he knows how to get a drink".

The Netflix film, Unfrosted, tells the fictionalised origin story of the Pop-Tart and takes place in Michigan in the 1960s. It also stars Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer. In addition to directing, Jerry co-wrote the script with Spike Feresten, Barry Marder and Andy Robin.

Jerry Seinfeld / Actor / Comedian

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

6h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

44m | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

1h | Videos
Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

4h | Videos