Patients with cutting injuries surge at hospitals on Eid: Health minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 08:57 pm

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen talks with a patient while paying visit to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday (17 June). Photo: Courtesy
Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen talks with a patient while paying visit to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday (17 June). Photo: Courtesy

Emergency wards in hospitals are experiencing a surge in patients with lacerations sustained during meat preparation on Eid day, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said today (17 June).

Therefore, the minister urged everyone to handle meat with care.

The health minister made unannounced visits to Old Dhaka's Mitford Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery, without following ministerial protocol in the morning of Eid day (17 June).

Samanta Lal said his surprise visits aim to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for patients and to address any challenges faced by doctors, nurses, and other staff on duty, such as food or logistical issues.

At 10:30am, he commenced his visit at Mitford Hospital, inspecting the emergency unit, ICU, surgery ward, and hospital kitchen. He talked with patients, their families, and attending doctors, discussing their treatments.

Subsequently, the health minister proceeded to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. There, he conversed with patients and doctors in the emergency department, touring different wards and extending Eid greetings to patients and medical staff.

Later, he visited Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burns and Plastic Surgery.

After his visit, the minister told reporters that no official visits were scheduled on Eid day.

The visits are aimed to motivate patients, doctors, nurses, and ward boys dedicated to medical care at the hospitals, he added.

