HC bars Dipjol from serving as Bangladesh Film Artists' Association GS

The High Court (HC) on Monday(20 May) barred Monowar Hossain Dipjol from serving as general secretary of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Film Artists' Association for the 2024-26 term.

An HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque also directed relevant authorities to investigate allegations of irregularities in the election.

Additionally, the court issued a rule demanding an explanation as to why the election results should not be annulled in light of these allegations.

The HC's orders followed a petition filed by actress Nipun Akter, who contested the election for general secretary and is currently in the USA, according to her lawyer, Palash Chandra Roy.

Senior lawyer Shah Manjurul Haq, Barrister Harunur Rashid, and Palash Chandra Roy represented Nipun in court, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

Lawyer Manjurul Haq stated that the court's stay on Dipjol's position means he cannot perform his duties as general secretary.

The court also mandated the Social Welfare Ministry to investigate the alleged election irregularities.

On 15 May actress Nipun submitted a petition to the HC seeking the cancellation of the election results and a restriction on the duties of the Misha-Dipjol panel, which had won the election.

Nipun also requested the court to set a schedule for a new election.

In the election held on April 20, Dipjol defeated Nipun by 16 votes, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru. Dipjol received 225 votes, while Nipun, the immediate past general secretary, garnered 209 votes.