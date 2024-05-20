HC bars Dipjol from serving as Bangladesh Film Artists' Association GS

Splash

UNB
20 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 03:31 pm

Related News

HC bars Dipjol from serving as Bangladesh Film Artists' Association GS

UNB
20 May, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 03:31 pm
Monowar Hossain Dipjol. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Monowar Hossain Dipjol. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The High Court (HC) on Monday(20 May) barred Monowar Hossain Dipjol from serving as general secretary of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Film Artists' Association for the 2024-26 term.

An HC bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque also directed relevant authorities to investigate allegations of irregularities in the election.

Additionally, the court issued a rule demanding an explanation as to why the election results should not be annulled in light of these allegations.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The HC's orders followed a petition filed by actress Nipun Akter, who contested the election for general secretary and is currently in the USA, according to her lawyer, Palash Chandra Roy.

Senior lawyer Shah Manjurul Haq, Barrister Harunur Rashid, and Palash Chandra Roy represented Nipun in court, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.

Lawyer Manjurul Haq stated that the court's stay on Dipjol's position means he cannot perform his duties as general secretary.

The court also mandated the Social Welfare Ministry to investigate the alleged election irregularities.

On 15 May actress Nipun submitted a petition to the HC seeking the cancellation of the election results and a restriction on the duties of the Misha-Dipjol panel, which had won the election.

Nipun also requested the court to set a schedule for a new election.

In the election held on April 20, Dipjol defeated Nipun by 16 votes, as announced by Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru. Dipjol received 225 votes, while Nipun, the immediate past general secretary, garnered 209 votes.

Monowar Hossain Dipjol / Actor / Bangladesh Film Artists’ Association

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

6h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

5h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

Boli khela was organized at Khagrachari Stadium with 36 boli

6m | Videos
Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

Amir Abdollahian, a career diplomat

1h | Videos
Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

Who is Mohammad Mokhbar, the interim president of Iran?

2h | Videos
Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi?

4h | Videos