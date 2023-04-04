'Extraction 2' teaser: Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake after taking a bullet, fans say 'here comes the mighty Thor'

Chris Hemsworth has unveiled the teaser for his upcoming highly-anticipated film "Extraction 2". After the success of the Netflix film Extraction (2020), which ended with Chris' Tyler Rake taking a bullet on his neck, the new film brings back this black ops mercenary as he takes on an army of policemen to rescue a girl. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Chris wrote, "You only get one shot at a second chance. "EXTRACTION 2" debuts globally on June 16, only on Netflix."

The power-packed teaser opens with Chris arriving at a prison to free a girl, but the two get caught in a massive fight with cops. As he fights with them in the most fearless fashion, he is hit on the head, which takes him back to his memories of being shot earlier and how he was declared "clinically dead" nine months ago. He regains himself and goes on to fight the policemen despite the fire engulfing one of his hands. In the next glimpse, he is seen riding a scooter and bringing down a chopper coming towards him.

Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who played the child actor in the original Extraction, commented on the teaser on Instagram, "BACK IN ACTION," along with several fire emojis. Chef Dan Churchill wrote, "@chrishemsworth let's go savage!" A fan hailed Chris, "Here comes the mighty Thor." Another wrote, "Still confused on how he lived, but most definitely hyped for this movie." A fan even commented, "If Thor was half of Tyler's things would be different in Marvel."

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 16, 2023. It is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo via their AGBO banner, from a script by Avengers: Endgame filmmaker Joe Russo, who also penned the first instalment of the film.

Released in 2020 on Netflix, Extraction was a big hit. It featured Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) travelling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. At the end of the film, Tyler Rake took a bullet to the neck while protecting the child. The climax made fans wonder if Tyler Rake survived. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was also a part of the first instalment of the film. Upon its release, the film was viewed on Netflix by an estimated 90 million households.