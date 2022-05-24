Thor: Love and Thunder trailer introduces a terrifying Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Splash

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 11:06 am

Related News

Thor: Love and Thunder trailer introduces a terrifying Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

The latest trailer of Marvel's upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder is out. It introduces fans to Christian Bale's villain Gorr the God Butcher with a glimpse at Russell Crowe's character as well

Hindustan Times
24 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2022, 11:06 am
Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Photo: Collected
Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Photo: Collected

Marvel has launched a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. 

The latest trailer introduces fans to Christian Bale's terrifying villain, Gorr the God Butcher. In his white robes, white makeup and disturbingly yellow eyes, Gorr has managed to send chills down fans' spines already. 

The trailer opens with Korg (voiced by directed Taika Waititi himself), narrating how Thor (Chris Hemsworth) went from dad bod to 'God bod' after a rigorous workout regime. But just when he thought he had made himself worthy again of his Mjolnir, ex-girlfriend Jane (Natalie Portman) steals his thunder. They catchup on their past, which Thor is clearly not over yet, and sparks of romance are fired again.

Dousing them quickly enough is Gorr, who walks out of the shadows to butcher any and all Gods. Bad news for God of Thunder, definitely. There are snippets from different action scenes, some more visuals of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the party's landing at the kingdom of Zeus, played by Russell Crowe. The cheekiest God of all time, he 'flicks' the robes off Thor's body, leaving him completely nude and the women in his court, swooning.

The equal parts hilarious and exciting new trailer was a hit with Marvel fans. "Christian Bale as Gorr looks terrifying. Love it," wrote a fan in the comments section of the trailer on YouTube. "Didn't think they would top Ragnarok, but this looks like a very solid contender," wrote another. "The first trailer had me hyped. This trailer has me ULTRA HYPED," said a fan.

Thor Love and Thunder is Taika's second Thor offering after the much-loved Thor: Ragnarok. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel. It will be out on 8 July.

Thor: Love and Thunder / Chris Hemsworth / Christian Bale

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

3h | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

4h | Analysis
Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

22h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

How to maintain a good relationship with colleagues

4h | Videos
Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

17h | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

18h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature