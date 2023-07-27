'Eternal Existence': A melting pot of culture, intellect and emotion

'Eternal Existence', a recently inaugurated art exhibition running from 21 July to 4 August at Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, takes you on a profound journey through the rich tapestry of Bangali culture and intellect. Sourav Chowdhury, a visionary artist with a kaleidoscopic mind, masterfully weaves a symphony of symbols, drawing inspiration from ancient signs and communication that once bridged the gap between hearts and minds.

What makes this exhibition extraordinary is its fusion of global historical symbolism enamoured with a deshi vibe, taking you on a mesmerising journey to a past where mythical creatures and characters from folklore enchant your imagination in countless ways.

Sourav draws inspiration from the very essence of human nature and the grand tapestry of historical eras. For over a decade, his ongoing series 'Eternal Existence' has been a testament to his inner contemplation, painting a mesmerising world where iconic characters from mythology join in whimsical collaboration.

In the exhibition, his artworks are arranged in an encyclopaedic manner, drawing viewers into a captivating narrative through miniature-like canvases. Each panel becomes a portal to a world of evocative imagery, transcending language and opening doors to the vast expanse of imagination.

Sourav Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

"Like a true time traveller, I wanted to transcend borders and time and create a melange of past, present and future through my art works as observed during my expedition," Sourav explains. Sourav ingeniously blends the elegance of Mughal miniatures with the soulful essence of folk art, giving birth to a new form of expression known as Mythopoeia.

'Eternal Existence' is a treasure trove of artistic gems, featuring majestic owls, echoes of ancient Bangali folklore and symbolic portrayals of cultural icons that shaped the heart and soul of a nation. Sourav's fascination with 'Patachitra', the traditional art form of Bengal, is unmistakable, infusing the exhibition with a profound connection to its cultural roots.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The owl is a recurring motif in his artwork, appearing in a plethora of avatars. In 'Eternal Existence', majestic owls soar through skies of myth and magic, while echoes of Bengal's folklore sing songs of tradition and heritage. Cultural icons stand tall as symbolic pillars of the nation's identity, etched into the canvas with meticulous care.

The Artistic Director of Gallery Cosmos and Cosmos Atelier71 acknowledges the tender encouragement of his family, stating, "I am grateful to my father, who is a doctor by profession and always allowed me to delve into this world of art, backed by my imagination. It is because of him that my artistic aspirations today could reach beyond national borders."

TBS Picks

'Eternal Existence 53' | Etching Aquatint

This one is one of my favourite works and was inspired during my time in Sri Lanka. I tried to imagine an owl with multiple heads representing various facets of its attributes. At times, I consider myself to be an owl, appearing in many of my artworks. Like a time traveller, it observes things happening around it and takes note. Etched with nails on an aluminium sheet and treated with mordant, the artwork features a snail as the rider of the owl, symbolising the eternal journey.

'Eternal Whimsical Wanderings' | Etching Aquatint

In this one, I imagined myself as the genie emerging from the smoke of a lamp, reminiscent of the stories of Aladdin. A smorgasbord of mythical creatures and symbols, juxtaposed as both contemporary and historical elements. A rising phoenix from the smoke where the genie emerges, a tilted 'Taj Mahal' on the shell of a snail, and a scarecrow or cupid on a coin – all come together on one platform, and will certainly give my audience a peek into my imaginary world.

'Eternal Existence 73' | Etching Aquatint

This is another work very close to my heart, which I did during the pandemic. Following the patterns of Egyptian hieroglyphics, I tried to weave idioms and proverbs, creating an atmosphere of conviviality that invites the audience to contemplate the infinite expanse of perpetuity and boundlessness. Within the artwork's embrace, a sense of optimism and reverence for life takes root, guiding us to embrace the eternal dance of existence.