Eras Tour turns tragic: Third person dies after Taylor Swift's Rio concert

22 November, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 12:04 pm

Eras Tour turns tragic: Third person dies after Taylor Swift's Rio concert

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Brazil has been a bit of a nightmare for both, the fans and the singer as three of her fans have died before or after attending her show.

According to Fala Brazil a Brazilian news service, a 23-year-old fan died near the Engenhao Stadium. Reportedly, the fire department has confirmed that the fan was found unconscious in a state of respiratory arrest.

Though the fan was taken to the hospital for care, but he/she did not survive.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Any further revelations of the fan's identity are yet to be released by the police authorities.

Well, as known by all this isn't the first time.

On 17 November 2023, Ana Benevides, a 23-year-old died ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. She is said to have collapsed due to high temperature. Reports claim she went into a cardiac arrest-however, the cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Following Ana's death Taylor posted a message on Instagram expressing her sorrow over her demise. , "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to see now that I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

A second fan, Gabriel Milhomem Santos, was stabbed to death hours after he attended Taylor's show at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium. He was resting on Copacabana beach on Sunday morning, November 19, 2023 when he was fatally stabbed.

Following the two deaths, Taylor teared up while crooning her song 'goodbye, goodbye' to her deceased fans.

Rising temperatures and heat are considered the reasons for respiratory problems the fans are facing during the concerts. However, particular reasons for their death are still being searched for.

