Alec Baldwin accused of breaking gun rules in 'Rust' trial

A New Mexico prosecutor on Wednesday said Alec Baldwin broke "cardinal rules" for handling guns in the 2021 killing of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while his lawyer said he was failed by the movie's set safety experts who already have been convicted in the case.

The 66-year-old Baldwin, on trial in Hollywood's first on-set shooting fatality in three decades, took notes at the defense table and listened calmly in his involuntary manslaughter trial. The prosecution is largely unprecedented in US history, holding an actor criminally responsible for a gun death during filming.