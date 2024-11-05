Hollywood stars to light up BPL’s 11th season

In a bold move to restore the glamour of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), organisers are considering inviting Hollywood stars to participate in the tournament's events.

Aiming to elevate the league's appeal, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has laid out ambitious plans to make this year's BPL a memorable one, hoping to capture the attention of fans both in Bangladesh and internationally.

The BPL, known for featuring foreign cricket stars, substantial prize money, and high-quality broadcasts, had a sensational start in 2012, showcasing franchise bidding wars, player auctions, and an impressive opening ceremony.

However, over time, the league's prestige has dwindled, with issues such as match-fixing, unpaid salaries, and various controversies often overshadowing the games themselves.

Determined to turn the page on previous controversies, the BCB is introducing a refreshed format for the BPL's 11th season, slated to begin on 30 December and conclude with the final on 7 February.

The league will consist of seven franchises, with the BCB eager to deliver a spectacle that recaptures the excitement of its inaugural season.

With backing from the government, BCB aims to raise the BPL's profile through a series of high-profile initiatives, including the potential appearance of Hollywood stars, all aimed at reigniting fan enthusiasm and expanding the tournament's appeal globally.

The tournament's planning has received significant support from the government, with the BCB closely collaborating with key institutions.

Meetings have been held with the chief advisor's office, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and broadcasting rights holders to ensure a successful tournament.

Dr Muhammad Yunus, BCB's chief advisor with experience from his involvement in the Paris Olympics, is also providing strategic insights on how to connect with and energise fans.

According to BCB director Nazmul Abedin Fahim, Dr Yunus's expertise could bring fresh ideas to the BPL, giving it the needed international appeal. Fahim shared, "Our chief advisor has unmatched knowledge on engaging people in social initiatives, inspiring them to participate. No one understands this better than him."

Nazmul Abedin is optimistic that the 11th season will firmly establish the BPL as a national brand. He shared his hopes for the BPL to become internationally recognised, saying, "We're looking to make it a global-standard tournament, build it into a brand, and showcase it worldwide. We want people to see how vibrant Bangladeshi youth are, what our society and culture are like. The BPL will become a brand for Bangladesh."

The BPL has previously featured Bollywood icons such as Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Jacqueline Fernandez, as well as musicians like KK and Atif Aslam, who added a touch of glamour to its events.

This season, Hollywood celebrities, along with prominent international cricketers and footballers, may join to further enhance the BPL's appeal. "If our chief advisor attends, gives a speech, and a famous footballer or Hollywood actor or actress joins from abroad, it will surely gain global media attention. We're striving for that," Nazmul Abedin added.

Adding to the spectacle, the BPL will feature a new theme song after nearly a decade, with the first season's song having been composed by the famous Indian music director Bappi Lahiri.

This year's edition will also introduce a mascot for the first time in its history, alongside a grand opening ceremony featuring concerts.

The renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is expected to perform in Mirpur, and concerts will also be held at the other two venues in Sylhet and Chattogram, adding a celebratory tone across the tournament's venues.