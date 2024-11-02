Is Tom Cruise returning to Days of Thunder sequel?

Tom Cruise is reportedly in early discussions with Paramount Pictures for a sequel to the 1990 NASCAR drama 'Days of Thunder', where he portrayed ambitious stock car driver Cole Trickle, according to Deadline.

While Paramount has not commented, the project remains in its initial stages, with no creative direction or team yet confirmed. Directed by Tony Scott, the original film featured action-packed racing scenes and an iconic soundtrack, helping cement Cruise's action-star reputation.

'Days of Thunder' also marked the beginning of Cruise's professional and personal relationship with Nicole Kidman. Cruise, currently preparing to film an Alejandro G Iñárritu project, recently starred in 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One', with the second film slated for release on 23 May, 2025.