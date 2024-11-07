Daniel Craig unbothered by new cast of James Bond

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 03:42 pm

Daniel Craig unbothered by new cast of James Bond

While James Bond fans and Hollywood insiders may be eager to speculate about who will step into Daniel Craig's shoes as the next suave spy, Craig himself — who retired from the role after portraying Bond from 2006 to 2021 — doesn't share their curiosity. When he was asked who he thinks would take up the torch of James Bond, during an interview with Variety, he simply laughed and answered that he does not care about the matter.

Daniel Craig portrayed James Bond in a total of five movies. That's four more Bond movies than Craig ever planned to make. "I was driving away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale with producer Barbara Broccoli," Craig told The Times in the UK in 2022. "I honestly thought I'd do one Bond movie, and that would be it. But by then, we knew we had a hit on our hands."

 

Daniel Craig / James Bond

