Elden Ring: A Grand and Spectacular Soul’s Journey

Splash

Shiddhartho Zaman
18 March, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 11:14 am

Related News

Elden Ring: A Grand and Spectacular Soul’s Journey

Elden Ring feels more like a reiteration of the past. It's like playing a remixed and revamped version of a souls game and all of it works just perfectly despite harboring a few issues which more or less every Souls game has. Elden Ring absolutely soars when it reaches for something greater. Perhaps that is one of the best things about this game compared to the others.

Shiddhartho Zaman
18 March, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2022, 11:14 am
Elden Ring. Photo: Collected
Elden Ring. Photo: Collected

It is only three months into 2022 and the gaming community has already been gifted with a few massive titles. Elden Ring is the latest in that list of big names. The game was highly anticipated since its teaser announcement and the community enraptured. Elden Ring toppled Horizon Forbidden West within its first week since release in the open world genre. As of now, the game is charting overwhelmingly well on metacritic and rave reviews are still piling on.

Elden Ring is one game in a storied lineage that was ostensibly the birth of a new action sub-genre. The foundation of this kind of game was laid by Dark Souls and Bloodborne. The foundations of these two would later create a whole new genre of Souls games, defined by their difficulty and finesse of gameplay. 

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was the crown prince of this genre, snatching the game of the year award in 2019. From the looks of it though, it is quite possible that Elden Ring may just dethrone all previous records and take the top place.

Elden Ring
Elden Ring

This new successor of FromSoftware's Souls series, is the best version among all, even though in essence the game feels a lot like Dark Souls. Aside from the signature rigorous boss fights, the open world is certainly very much like Dark Souls. The similarities can be a bit distracting with many of the elements and themes being identical. At first glance this robs the identical features of their significance. However, Elden Ring makes all these come together quite well.

Elden Ring feels more like a reiteration of the past. It's like playing a remixed and revamped version of a souls game and all of it works just perfectly despite harboring a few issues which more or less every Souls game has. Elden Ring absolutely soars when it reaches for something greater. Perhaps that is one of the best things about this game compared to the others.

Gameplay

A beginner may feel that the controls of the game are pretty much like that of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Putting in a few more hours however, is bound to change that perception. Just like other games, FromSoftware made the controls and movement of Elden Ring just as brutal. The game requires precise timing and demands patience from the players. One bad move is able to shatter someone's momentum completely. 

While it is possible to circumvent some of the open world features, which are otherwise equally harsh in similar games; the game is still hard for a casual or hardcore player. Perhaps, this game is one of the toughest from its publisher. 

Elden Ring has the same methodical combat system that has been standard in these sorts of games, but here it has been thoroughly perfected. The player swings his sword, the opponent also swings or attacks, and you may both intercept each other's assaults with pinpoint accuracy. 

Similar to the other games, Elden Ring requires the player to study the opponent's movements and execute their own attacks. It almost feels like a turn based game but the bosses are more erratic and it takes time to get a hold of each of the opponents pros and cons. In these scenarios it feels like the bosses are still on par with the player even if the player is in the beginning phases. 

Elden Ring
Elden Ring

Speaking of which, Elden Ring echoes some of the series' best fights, with gigantic bosses and groups of adversaries that forces the player to make quick decisions on which objective to prioritize, but it also echoes some of its worst features, with late-game enemies and bosses having so much health that defeating them can be tedious rather than troublesome. Be that as it may, even the toughest opponents can be overcome with fun by summoning another player in real time, which essentially is just a co-op mode.

Elden Ring has attracted a massive audience within a short time. The game's creative director Hidetaka Miyazaki was a huge influence in the making of what he called an ideal world in gaming. Needless to say, he came pretty close to perfection with that. Miyazaki's vision combined with a lore written by the creator of Game of Thrones, George R.R Martin, is absolutely brilliant. The collaboration was blissful and the outcome is nothing short of a grand journey for anyone playing the game. The lore itself is captivating enough thanks to the magic of Martin. The terrors that lurk across its desolate plains contrast beautifully with its vast vastness and sense of freedom.

Top News / Game Reviews

Elden Ring / video game / Review

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

24m | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

3h | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

17h | Videos
Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

17h | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

17h | Videos
Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh