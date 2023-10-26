Dream Theater reunites with drummer Mike Portnoy after 13 years

American progressive metal band Dream Theater have announced that their founding member and drummer Mike Portnoy is returning.

All original members of the band last worked together 13 years ago.

They will now be reuniting to work on their 16th studio album. This marks Portnoy's collaboration with the band over a decade later since their 2009 album Black Clouds & Silver Linings. During his absence, Mike Mangini replaced him as the band's drummer, who will now be exiting the group.

Portnoy, along with guitarist John Petrucci and bassist John Myung formed the band under the name Majesty at the Berklee College Of Music in 1985. Other longtime members of the band include vocalist James LaBrie and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. Portnoy officially exited Dream Theater in 2010. At the time, he began performing with the American metalcore band Avenged Sevenfold but after he was unable to secure the position of a full-time drummer, he dropped out of both bands. When he asked to get his position back in Dream Theater, Mangini had replaced him by then.

Elated to return to the band he founded decades ago, Portnoy released a statement, saying, "I am overwhelmed with joy to be returning home and reuniting with my brothers. There is so much shared history between us all…so many memories, so much music…to think we're coming up on 40 years since this journey began! The idea of creating new music together is so exciting and I absolutely cannot wait to hit the road and get to play live for a whole new generation of fans that weren't ever able to see this lineup before … There's no place like home!!"

Petrucci is equally excited by the news as he revealed in his statement where he expressed his gratitude for Mangini. "Mike Mangini's drumming is otherworldly and I'm extremely grateful for the time he spent with us in Dream Theater," he said. Talking about Portnoy, he noted, "I'm incredibly excited to welcome Mike Portnoy back into Dream Theater! As an original founding member, longtime friend and incredibly talented and creative drummer, I know that his return will bring a renewed spirit, passion and energy into DT that all of us, including our fans, will joyfully welcome. I can't wait to roll up our sleeves and get back into the studio together!"

Following Portnoy's recent return to the band, Mangini said, "I understand Dream Theater's decision to get Mike Portnoy back at this time. As was said from Day 1, my place was not to fill all the roles that Mike held in the band. I was to play the drums in order to help the band carry on." He added, "My main role of keeping our live show working tightly on a nightly basis was an intense and rewarding experience. Thankfully, I got to experience playing music with these iconic musicians, as well as some fun times laced with humour," as per Blabbermouth.