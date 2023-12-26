Portnoy got 'bored' of Pull me Under

Mike Portnoy. Photo: Collected
Mike Portnoy. Photo: Collected

In a recent interview, Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy looked back on the band's breakthrough hit 'Pull Me Under' and what his relationship with the song was.

In some ways, everyone was a bit caught off guard when Portnoy and Dream Theater announced their reunion. Listeners will once again be seeing them together playing 'Pull Me Under,' the legendary prog metal band's most popular piece.

Speaking to Drumeo recently, Portnoy reflected on how he felt about playing the song so many times in the past.

"This song is probably the most played song during my time with Dream Theater. And I guess when you play a song a few thousand times, you kind of sometimes maybe get bored with it and start messing with it."

However, being the metal innovator that he is, Mike couldn't just sit there and play the song the same way it was on the record over and over again. And he admits that this drove the other band members crazy.

Portnoy also looked back on how the song came to be in the first place, as well as its incredible commercial success. He explained, "This was the song that put Dream Theater on the map. I think it's pretty safe to say if we didn't write that song, I wouldn't be sitting here today."

Of course, Mike Portnoy hasn't played this song with Dream Theater in a long time. However, as he also added that "the muscle memory is there for life — it'll be there forever." And we can't wait to see him do that again on stage with the band.

 

