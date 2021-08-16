Dream Theater unveiled epic new single ‘The Alien’

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 12:03 pm

Dream Theater
Dream Theater

A new video for 'The Alien,' the first single from Dream Theater's 15th studio album, 'A view from the top of the world', has been released. 

The video, which premiered in front of an online audience of more than 10,000 people, is a highly sci-fi-tinged rush through hyperspace that appears to combine visual cues from 'Doctor Who' and 'Interstellar'.

The nine-minute single is the band's upcoming album's opening, and it features frontman James LaBrie exploring existence on Earth from an extraterrestrial perspective. 

Meanwhile, guitarist John Petrucci took use of the arrangement's epic scope to add some fantastic lead work.

Dream Theater will release 'A view from the top of the world' on October 22, 2021, before embarking on a US tour later that month.
 

