Disney+ UK accidentally reveals the release date of ‘She-Hulk’

In an official blog post, an accidental revelation by Disney+ UK disclosed the release date of the series 'She-Hulk'. It is set to premiere on 17 August, 2022.

The blog post in question was an overview of what is and what will be available for MCU fans on Disney+ in the near future. However, since then, almost all mentions of 'She-Hulk' have been cleared off the website.

She Hulk. Photo: Collected

During the leak, there was also a small synopsis which read: "This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination."

Photo: Collected

WandaVision has led to a success spree in Disney+, Marvel fans have been busy enjoying one series after another. 'Loki' and 'Hawkeye' also gained tons of exposure and that created much anticipation for other upcoming series by Marvel.

With 'Moon Knight' coming to an end, people were just gearing up for 'Ms. Marvel' to come out in June. However, the accidental revelation of 'She-Hulk's' has also caught the attention of the internet.