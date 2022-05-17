Disney+ UK accidentally reveals the release date of ‘She-Hulk’

Splash

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 10:36 am

Related News

Disney+ UK accidentally reveals the release date of ‘She-Hulk’

With ‘Moon Knight’ coming to an end, people were just gearing up for ‘Ms. Marvel’ to come out in June. However, the accidental revelation of ‘She-Hulk’s’ has also caught the attention of the internet

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 10:36 am
Disney+ UK accidentally reveals the release date of ‘She-Hulk’

In an official blog post, an accidental revelation by Disney+ UK disclosed the release date of the series 'She-Hulk'. It is set to premiere on 17 August, 2022. 

The blog post in question was an overview of what is and what will be available for MCU fans on Disney+ in the near future. However, since then, almost all mentions of 'She-Hulk' have been cleared off the website. 

She Hulk. Photo: Collected
She Hulk. Photo: Collected

During the leak, there was also a small synopsis which read: "This new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion and guess what? She receives his powers too. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Mark Ruffalo is back as the Hulk alongside Tim Roth, who plays the Abomination."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

WandaVision has led to a success spree in Disney+, Marvel fans have been busy enjoying one series after another. 'Loki' and 'Hawkeye' also gained tons of exposure and that created much anticipation for other upcoming series by Marvel. 

With 'Moon Knight' coming to an end, people were just gearing up for 'Ms. Marvel' to come out in June. However, the accidental revelation of 'She-Hulk's' has also caught the attention of the internet. 

 

Disney + / She-Hulk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

1h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

2h | Panorama
Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

2h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

3h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

14h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives