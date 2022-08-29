Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 05:02 pm

Acknowledging Chanchal Chowdhury as “a true artist with gifted acting skills and mesmerising expression”, Huzefa Kapadia, chief operations officer of Indian streaming platform Disney+Hotstar shared that the streaming platform is planning to put Chanchal Chowdhury on their casting table and has their eye on the actor for something huge

Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected

Prominent Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury's phenomenal performance in Hoichoi web series 'Karagar' has caught the eyes of Huzefa Kapadia, chief operations officer of Indian streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Acknowledging Chanchal Chowdhury as "a true artist with gifted acting skills and mesmerising expression", Kapadia shared Disney+Hotstar is planning to put Chanchal Chowdhury on their casting table and has their eye on the actor for something huge.

"Chanchal Chowdhury Brother You are a true artist with God gifted acting skills & mesmerizing expression to hypnotize anyone with your performance. Salute you my brother from another mother. Just complete the series & eagerly waiting for 2nd part. I just share a little clip with new sharp editing & color grading with the help of my team. I hope you will like it. If Cinematographer play with your hand coordination & eye expression lot in this sequence that will be for effective. Its completely me & my team's opinion. Plz don't mind. Give my respect to the Director also for choosing this kind of Raw challenging script to Direct. See you very soon in our casting table & lets plan something big.Wishing you all the success for your near future," read Kapadia's post.

"By the way mamu munna bhai is looking for you. Samajhdaar ke liye isharai khafi hoti hai (gestures is more than enough for a wise man) Superstar From Bangladesh Love you Infinitely," added Kapadia.

Screenshot of Huzefa Kapadia&#039;s post.
Screenshot of Huzefa Kapadia's post.

"Munna Bhai" seems to be a reference to Sanjay Dutt starrer stellar hit film franchise which includes 2003 flick "Munna bhai MBBS" and "Lage Raho Munna bhai," released in 2006.

Munna Bhai MBBS. Photo: Collected
Munna Bhai MBBS. Photo: Collected

If speculations are right, Disney+Hotstar might be thinking of featuring Chanchal Chowdhury in the Munna Bhai-3?

Fans are all aboard the exciting train of Chanchal's raw, unique and magical performances.

 

