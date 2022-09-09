BTS concert film debuts on Disney+

Streaming giant Disney+ surprise debuted a concert film by BTS called 'Permission To Dance On Stage – LA' in honour of Disney+ Day.

The concert film features the live recording of the South Korean band's live performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA at the end of 2021. The film is solely performance based and includes iconic renditions of the Grammy-nominated music group's hit singles "Dynamite," "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." The concert film was directed by Sam Wrench and Junsoo Park.

'Permission to Dance On Stage' was a tour of concert performances headlined by BTS. The 12-show journey started in Seoul, South Korea on 24 October, 2021, and concluded in Las Vegas, Nevada on 16 April, 2022.

The boy band is also set to release 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star,' a docuseries that follows the band over the past nine years of their global music career and is slated to launch sometime in 2023.

