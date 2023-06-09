Disney bets on free mobile cricket streaming in India in battle with JioCinema

Sports

Reuters
09 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 05:44 pm

Related News

Disney bets on free mobile cricket streaming in India in battle with JioCinema

Hotstar said on Friday it would offer the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments at no cost to users. Disney once offered cricket on its platform for free, but has required users to subscribe to a paid plan since 2020.

Reuters
09 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 05:44 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Hotstar will offer free streaming of cricket tournaments in India on mobile devices, a move that follows rival JioCinema's recent success in garnering millions of viewers with a similar strategy in the cricket-crazy nation.

Hotstar said on Friday it would offer the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments at no cost to users. Disney once offered cricket on its platform for free, but has required users to subscribe to a paid plan since 2020.

Disney earlier had digital rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world's most lucrative annual sporting properties. But JioCinema, run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Viacom18, spent $2.9 billion to bag those rights and then rolled it out for free on the streaming platform.

The free offering will reach more than 540 million smartphone users, Disney said on Friday, adding it was aimed at making the matches "accessible to as many mobile users in India".

The cricket matches, however, will continue to be paid when accessed on TV or via website.

The strategy shift from Disney comes as rivalry with JioCinema heats up. Ahead of the IPL matches that concluded in May, Disney used ads to promote viewing of the games on TVs, for which it had rights, while JioCinema countered with ads to lure users to its free web streaming and mobile offering.

While JioCinema has started charging users for premium content, including for the recent Hollywood content deal it struck with Warner Bros and NBCUniversal, its executives have said IPL streaming will continue to be offered at no cost.

The viewership battle is raging as cricket is the most popular game in the world's top populous nation, where the bulk of digital consumption is driven by smartphones with an estimated 700 million users.

Research firm CLSA has estimated Disney Hotstar's subscriber base shrank by nearly 5 million users in India after it lost the digital rights for IPL.

Elara Capital analyst Karan Taurani labeled Disney's move as a "desperate" attempt to garner lost users, but warned free cricket - be it by JioCinema or Disney - sends a negative signal for the industry.

"If continued over the longer term, free cricket offerings may magnify losses for streaming platforms or lead to consolidation, as many platforms may not be able to survive with lower revenue per user," he said.

India's streaming industry has been growing rapidly, with Netflix (NFLX.O) and Amazon Prime among the key players.

Media Partners Asia says Disney+ Hotstar leads the market as of March end despite the slump in subscribers due to the loss of IPL rights, accounting for more than 40% of the total user base in India.

Cricket

JioCinema / Disney +

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

5h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

6h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

27m | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

23h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

8h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg