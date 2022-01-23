Disha grooves in remix of SRK-Kajol's iconic song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

23 January, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 12:06 pm

Disha grooves in remix of SRK-Kajol's iconic song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'

Disha Patani danced to "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" remix track. The original song is from Baazigar (1993) featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

23 January, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 12:06 pm
Disha Patani danced to Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein remix track. The original song is from Baazigar (1993) featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol
Disha Patani danced to Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein remix track. The original song is from Baazigar (1993) featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Actor Disha Patani in a new clip grooved to the remixed version of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein from actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1993 film Baazigar.

The song is the title track of Netflix's new web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. In the video, Disha wore a black and silver shimmery slip short dress as she kept her hair loose. She also dressed in a golden and white outfit as she tied her hair in two pigtails.

In the video, Disha was also heard speaking a line from the show, "Humare friend banoge (Will you be my friend)?" Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh in the lead roles.

Sharing the video, Netflix India captioned the post, "Can't keep calm because the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein dance mix is here. Come take this groovy challenge with us!" With her video, Disha has started #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge.

Netizens took to the comments section and reacted to the video. One person wrote, "Remix karke saara gaana kharab kardiya (They have spoilt the entire song by remixing it)." "Yet another iconic song destroyed. The worst era of Bollywood music which lacks creative and soothing lyrics," said another one.

"Why! My favourite SRK-Kajol song is ruined now. I can't…," said another person. "Kya bana diya (What have they done)," wrote another Internet user. "Ugh cringe," commented another person. "One more song in the bin," read one comment while another added: "One more classic is ruined by the remake."

Talking about the song, Disha told news agency ANI, "I'm a fan of 90s thrillers - the pulp, the catchy music, the drama and the action - they are complete entertainers that keep you hooked. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes inspiration from these! When I heard that Netflix is also coming out with a new rendition of the iconic song, I was super thrilled to listen to it."

She added, "It was a lot of fun performing this reimagined version! We are all very excited to kickstart the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge and I cannot wait to see what the fans are going to do with the challenge to make it their own!"

Disha recently completed shooting for the upcoming action-drama Yodha. The film also features Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Yodha is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films. The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

