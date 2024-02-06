Aamir Khan says he's open to doing romantic films: It should suit my age

06 February, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 12:27 pm

Aamir Khan opened up about how he's okay with doing romantic films, as long as the story demands it

Actor Aamir Khan. Photo: Collected
Actor Aamir Khan. Photo: Collected

Aamir Khan has been trying out numerous genres other than romance recently. When the actor was asked if he would try out films in the genre at a recent News-18 conference, here's what he had to say. 

'It should suit my age'

When asked if he would do romantic films again, Aamir quipped, "Agar romantic kahani hogi toh zarur. Iss age mein romance thora uncommon hota hai. Kahani ke hisaab se agar main character suit karunga toh kyun nahi karna chahunga? (If there's a romantic film I can do, sure. It's a little uncommon to explore romance at my age. If I suit the character and the story, why not?)"

He also went on to add that it's important to him that the role suits his age. "Har genre karna chahunga. Par age-wise thora suitable hona chahiye. Suddenly main 18 ho gaya ho woh nahi karna chahunga. (I would like to explore every genre of film. But, it's important that I suit the age of the character. If there's a role that suddenly requires me to look 18, I don't want to do that.)"

Upcoming work

Aamir seems to be on a break from films post the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, which underperformed at the box office and did not receive the response he expected. The film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, was the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. He has now produced the film Laapataa Ladies, which is directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

The makers released the film's trailer recently and the first single titled Doubtwa on Monday. In the trailer, a sarcastic cop played by Ravi Kishan can be seen flummoxed by a case that involves a missing bride. The song Doubtwa showed him following a woman he suspects to be the 'lost bride.'

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles and is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Aamir produced the film which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. The film will hit screens on March 1.

 

