Dhanush officially announces Avik San's return in The Gray Man sequel

Actor Dhanush has confirmed that he will indeed return to Russo Brother's The Gray Man sequel

Dhanush in The Gray Man. Photo: Collected
Dhanush in The Gray Man. Photo: Collected

Dhanush confirmed on Saturday that he will be back as assassin Avik San aka The Lone Wolf in the sequel to Netflix hit The Gray Man. The actor made his Hollywood debut with the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed action spectacle, which premiered on Netflix on 22 July. 

Dhanush posted an audio clip on Instagram, in which he delivers a stern warning to Hollywood star Ryan Gosling's CIA mercenary Court Gentry aka Sierra Six. "Six, This is Lone Wolf. I hear we are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice. Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal," he said in the clip.

Alongside the audio clip, Dhanush wrote, "The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you?"

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. It follows CIA mercenary spy Sierra Six, played by Ryan Gosling, being searched by his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). The spy action entertainer featured Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege Jean Page and Jessica Henwick.

Netflix and The Russo Brothers have announced a spin-off movie as well which will explore different elements of the original film's universe. "The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon," the Russo Brothers said in a joint statement.

The filmmaker duo, known for Marvel blockbusters like Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will return as directors for the sequel, which will be penned by Stephen McFeely. The spin-off film will be written by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

