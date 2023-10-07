David Beckham's highly-publicised alleged affair 'hardest period' of marriage, Victoria says

Victoria Beckham has talked openly about her husband David's much-reported alleged affair, calling it the "hardest period" of their marriage.

Previously, the pair refuted allegations that David had an affair while playing for Real Madrid in 2003, reports BBC.

"It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us," said the former Spice Girl in a new Netflix documentary.

"Here's the thing – we were against each other if I'm completely honest," she added.

The couple did not reveal the facts of what transpired in the documentary, "Beckham," which was released on Wednesday, added the report.

"You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other," said Victoria.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad," she added.

"I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me," she went on saying.

"It was a nightmare. From the minute we opened the press there were cars and everywhere we went, we were followed," She mentioned the public attention she received after she and her children relocated to Spain to join her spouse.

"It was an absolute circus – it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town right? Unless you're in it," Victoria said.

When asked if she despised her husband at the time, the singer-turned-designer answered, "If I'm being completely honest, yes I did."

"It was probably, if I'm being honest, the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," she said.

In the series, David, the former England and Manchester United player, who is now the owner of Inter Miami, also discussed how the rumours about his extramarital romance affected him and his family.

"There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," he said. "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.

"I think we both felt at the time that we were, not losing each other, but drowning."

"I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty," he added.

David and Victoria, who married in 1999, and their four children attended the series' London premiere on Tuesday.