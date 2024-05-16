Netflix announces new and returning shows

Netflix recently announced the launch of its new anime series, 'Terminator Zero,' set to debut globally on 29 August. This series, inspired by James Cameron's renowned sci-fi franchise, consists of eight episodes and is developed and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin. It introduces new characters to the franchise's universe and is produced by Production IG Studios and Skydance Animation. The release coincides with the premiere of 'The Rings of Power' season 2, offering viewers a diverse entertainment selection.

Additionally, Netflix confirmed the renewal of the sci-fi series '3 Body Problem' for a second season during its Upfront presentation. The series, backed by executive producers and writers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, may conclude in the upcoming season or potentially extend into more seasons to fully explore its narrative.

The streaming giant also announced the sequel to the popular sports comedy, 'Happy Gilmore 2,' featuring Adam Sandler, who reprises his role as the golf-savvy hockey player Happy Gilmore. The original film, directed by Dennis Dugan, remains one of Sandler's most cherished works, known for its humorous take on a hockey player's unexpected golfing talent and his rivalry with the conceited golfer Shooter McGavin.