Coke Studio Bangla drops second song of the season

Coke Studio Bangla has dropped the second song of season 2 titled "Bonobibi".

The song was released on the YouTube channel of Coke Studio Bangla at 1am Friday and has already garnered more than 245,000 views.

The new release of Coke Studio Bangla was a tribute to nature through Bangla folk music.

The episode started with the vocalisation of "Khonar Bachon" by Jahura Bual and her team. Popular band Meghdol's members Shibu Kumer Shill and Mejbaur Rahman Sumon joined in later.

The song also included a special choir composed by Rasheed Sharif and Armeen Musa.

"Bonobibi" was a special tribute to nature through our folklore musical traditions. The second episode explored different aspects of performance art with dance, fables, and music.