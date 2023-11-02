Coke Studio Bangla concert to return with an ensemble line-up on 10 Nov

The much-anticipated live concert of the popular musical programme Coke Studio Bangla is returning for the second edition titled "Coke Studio Bangla Live 2.0" on 10 November at the capital's Army Stadium.

This year, the fans will enjoy an exclusive Coke Studio Bangla experience like never before as the concert is set to feature an ensemble cast of seasoned and popular music artists from Coke Studio Bangla seasons one and two.

The lineup will feature Coke Studio Bangla's artists from both seasons like Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Animes Roy, Pantho Kanai, Momotaz Begum, Mizan Rahman, Ritu Raj, Sanzida Mahmood Nandita, Nigar Sultana Sumi, Jalali Set, Ripon Kumar Sarkar (Boga), Sunidhi Nayak, Soumyadeep Sikdar (Murshidabadi), Kaniz Khandaker Mitu, Md Makhon Mia, Rubayat Rehman, Jannatul Firdous Akbar, Shanila Islam, Armeen Musa and Ghashphoring Choir, Riad Hasan, Pollob Vai, Meghdol, Sohana (Daughter of coastal), Mukul Mojumder Ishaan, Pritom Hasan, Islam Uddin Palakar, Fazlu Majhi, Emon Chowdhury, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, Aleya Begum, Fuad Al Muqtadir, Tasfia Fatima Tashfee, Suchona Shelly, Bappa Mazumder and Hamida Banu.

To enhance the festivities, the concert will also feature special guests including Elita Karim, Shuvo (D rockstar), Anuradha Mandal, Shawon Gaanwala, Moktadir Dewan Shanto as well as captivating band performances by Hatirpool Sessions and Lalon Band.

From the energetic notes of "Nasek Nasek" to the enchanting rhythms of "Kotha Koiyo Na" - this event promises to mesmerise audiences with one of the most unique concert experiences with stunning performances by Coke Studio Bangla artists.

Abeer Rajbeen, Head of Marketing, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Limited said, "Coke Studio Bangla is hugely popular across Bangladesh and we have been inundated with requests from fans to once again host a live concert. A battalion of over 100 musicians on the platform is ready to regale the audiences with the taste of Coke Studio Bangla's magic. We believe this time the fans will have a captivating and a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

To secure tickets for the concert, music lovers have the option of obtaining them by unwrapping labels from selected limited-edition Coca-Cola ICC/ Coke Studio Bangla concert labeled 600 ml or 1.25-litre bottles to reveal unique codes.

Upon scanning the QR codes and entering the unique code found on the back of each bottle's label, consumers will receive a digital coin. By accumulating 5 digital coins, individuals can win a ticket to the Coke Studio Live concert. Additionally, consumers can also acquire tickets using ICC World Cup coins.

Besides purchasing Coca-Cola bottles, another alternative method to obtain tickets is by ordering food worth BDT 600 through Foodpanda and, on the same day, purchasing two of Coca-Cola's 600ml or one 1.25-litre bottle from Pandamart.

Tickets are also available by purchasing Coca-Cola Combo meals at the following restaurants; Burger King, MadChef, Digger, Pagla Baburchi, Herfy, Crisp, Cheez, CP Five Star, and Chillox.

Coke Studio Bangla fans can also purchase tickets from Tickify.Com

Since its inception in February 2022, Coke Studio Bangla has released 22 songs with nearly 100 talented singers and musicians. The first edition of this concert took place in July last year, also marking the first large-scale, open-air concert featuring all Bangladeshi artists after the Joy Bangla Concert in 2020 and the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The platform has unearthed the hidden treasures of Bangla music and culture, allowing music enthusiasts, particularly the younger generation, to immerse themselves in the enchantment of Bangla music.

Throughout both seasons, fans have consistently expressed their love, making Coke Studio Bangla Live a gesture of gratitude from the platform to acknowledge and appreciate the fans and their unwavering love and support.

More information and updates are available on the official Coke Studio Bangla Facebook page.

Although the concert will officially start at 6 pm, the gates at the venue will be opened at 1:30 pm, and the pre-show will start at 3 pm. Audiences will be engaged in fun and refreshing activities at the venue during this period.