California Love: Tupac honored with star in Hollywood

Splash

BSS/AFP
08 June, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 12:19 pm

Related News

California Love: Tupac honored with star in Hollywood

BSS/AFP
08 June, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 12:19 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Slain rap legend Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Wednesday(7 June), almost three decades after the best-selling artist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

The ceremony paid tribute to a rapper who died at age 25 after a brief but spectacular career, in which he went from backup dancer to self-styled gangsta and one of the most influential figures in hip-hop.

"It fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family," said Shakur's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur at the unveiling in Los Angeles.

"Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great. And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold."

Known for his emotionally intense lyrics and on-stage flair, Shakur sold more than 75 million records, with hits including "California Love" and "Changes."

Shakur also became a key figure in a vaunted rivalry, egged on by promoters, between East Coast and West Coast hip-hop.

Though born in New York, Shakur moved as a teenager with his family to California. He became one of the most identifiable figures in the West Coast scene, before he was shot dead in September 1996 in Las Vegas.

The circumstances of Shakur's death remain murky. Wednesday's ceremony came nine days before what would have been his 52nd birthday.

Shakur's identification as a gangsta rapper came toward the end of his brief life, when he had repeated brushes with violence and went to prison on sexual assault charges.

But Shakur -- whose mother Afeni was active in the Black Panther movement and named him after Tupac Amaru, a revolutionary Inca chief -- also used his lyrics to raise issues facing Black Americans, from police brutality to mass incarceration.

Shakur and his mother are the subjects of the television documentary series "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur." Director Allen Hughes and producer Jamal Joseph were among those attending Wednesday's ceremony.

rap legend Tupac Shakur / Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

25m | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

1h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

30m | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

3h | TBS Today
Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

3h | TBS World
DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg