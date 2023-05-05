Carrie Fisher's Walk of Fame star provokes family wars

Splash

AFP/BSS
05 May, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 02:33 pm

Related News

Carrie Fisher's Walk of Fame star provokes family wars

AFP/BSS
05 May, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 02:33 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Late "Star Wars" actor Carrie Fisher was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame Thursday, in a ceremony overshadowed by a bitter feud among her family.

Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the highest-grossing sci-fi film franchise of all time, died of a heart attack in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, actor Billie Lourd.

Lourd -- in a dress adorned with her mother's most famous character -- oversaw Fisher's posthumous honours, which took place on May the Fourth, an unofficial "Star Wars" holiday.

But conspicuous by their absence at the Los Angeles event were Fisher's brother Todd, and half-sisters Joely and Tricia Leigh, who this week slammed Lourd for failing to invite them.

Todd Fisher told TMZ that "being omitted from this special day is truly hurtful," while the sisters wrote on Instagram that their omission was "deeply shocking."

Lourd hit back by accusing the siblings of cashing in on her mother's death "by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money."

"The truth of my mom's very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her," she wrote, in the Hollywood Reporter.

"We have no relationship," said Lourd, confirming she had not invited the trio.

A campaign to obtain a star for Fisher had been running for years, with fans complaining that her male co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford have long had their own honours.

Hamill paid tribute to "my beloved space twin" at Thursday's ceremony, where "Star Wars" characters R2-D2, C3PO and a Stormtrooper were in attendance.

"She was our princess, dammit," he said.

May the Fourth -- the date chosen for Fisher's ceremony -- is celebrated each year by "Star Wars" fans, in a twist on the films' oft-repeated mantra "May the force be with you."

Fisher, whose first screen role came as a teenager in Hal Ashby's 1975 satire "Shampoo," played Leia in six movies, beginning with "Star Wars" (1977).

She appeared posthumously in 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Fisher joins over 2,000 of the biggest names in film, television and music who have stars embedded in the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and its surrounding streets.

These include her parents -- singer Eddie Fisher and actor Debbie Reynolds -- as well as Connie Stevens, the mother of Joely and Tricia Leigh.

Hollywood's Walk of Fame / feud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

5h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

5h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

4h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

5h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

21h | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

1h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022