Bubly in a fresh hairdo in Tumi Jekhane Ami Shekhane

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 11:18 am

Actress Bubly. Photo: Collected
Actress Bubly. Photo: Collected

Shobnom Bubly has been in the limelight recently through the release of multiple movies. The popular actress is now hugely in demand as she is signing up for new movie contracts very frequently. In that continuation, Bubly has already started shooting for her new film 'Tumi Jekhane Ami Shekhane.' Interestingly, Bubly will be appearing with a completely new look in the movie and she has already taken to social media to post her new hairstyle and captioned the post, " New look for the movie Tumi Jekhane Ami Shekhane."

Speaking about shooting the film Bubli said, "I have watched a lot of films made by Dilip Biswas sir, father of Debashish Biswas( director of the film) and also heard stories of filmmaking from Gayetri Biswas, wife of Dilip Biswas sir. These inspired me a lot. I was able to work within my comfort zone, since I knew Debashish Biswas from a very young age."

"We had a lot of fun filming the movie and the way we laughed during rehearsals, made me feel as though the audience will be watching a comedy movie. Debashish has made a strong foothold and name for himself. I am hoping everyone will enjoy watching the movie," added Bubli.

In the movie, Ziaul Roshan will co-star alongside Bubly. It is expected to be released in the next Eid. 

 

