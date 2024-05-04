CPD proposes Tk22,776 minimum wage for tannery workers

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 02:09 pm

CPD Senior Research Associate Tamim Ahmed, along with CPD Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, presents the key findings of a study titled “Minimum Wage for the Bangladeshi Tannery Industry in 2024: An Empirical Analysis” at a press briefing on Saturday, 4 May. Photo: TBS
The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a think tank, today (4 May) recommended a minimum wage of Tk22,776 for tannery industry workers. 

The proposal, which came in response to the current inflationary pressures and the need for financial security of workers, was given while sharing the key findings of a study titled "Minimum Wage for the Bangladeshi Tannery Industry in 2024: An Empirical Analysis" at a press briefing.  

Presenting the findings, CPD Senior Research Associate Tamim Ahmed said the study was based on factors such as food and non-food costs, the number of family members, and the number of earning members.

Back in 2018, the government set the minimum wage for the lowest grade-5 workers in the tannery sector at Tk13,500, including basic salary and allowances. 

For this, the government established a minimum wage board, comprising representatives from employers and workers, to revise the existing wage structure. 

The study, conducted in collaboration with the Leather Development Forum (LDF) and the OSHE Foundation, will propose a minimum wage and assess key indicators relevant to the Bangladesh Labour Act (BLA), which will be presented to the minimum wage board.

In addition to recommending a minimum wage increase, the CPD has also proposed several reforms to improve overall working conditions and transparency in the tannery industry.

The think tank called for implementing a unified grading system to ensure consistency across the industry. The system should merge all existing wage board and Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) grades into a single framework comprising five major grades (Grade 1, Grade 2, Grade 3, Grade 4 and Grade 5).

The CPD has also recommended determining housing allowances and other wage components as a percentage of the basic wage rather than fixed amounts.

To enhance transparency and accountability in wage disbursement, the CPD suggested promoting the use of Mobile Financial Services (MFS) to pay tannery workers. 

The shift is expected to streamline payment processes and minimise the potential for irregularities.

The CPD also highlighted the need to minimise the recruitment of contractual workers, whether directly or through third parties, to ensure workers receive the wages they are entitled to.

Highlighting a significant lack of awareness among workers regarding wages and grading, the CPD proposed a large-scale industry-oriented training programme. 

The initiative should involve collaboration among workers, owners, the government, and development partners to educate workers about their entitlements and promote greater transparency in wage-related matters.

CPD Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem expressed hope that both employers and workers would reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

