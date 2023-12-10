Puja signs three new movies

Dhallywood actress Puja Cherry has signed up for three new films.

They are, 'Naakphool,' 'Lipstick' and 'Dorodiya.' Puja's male lead for three of the films is going to be Ador Azad. The shooting of 'Nakphool' is almost in its final stages.

Regarding acting in these films, Puja Cherry said, "Nowadays audiences prefer to see story-driven films. That's why I have been acting in such narrative heavy films since the beginning of my career. All these three films will be appreciated by the audience due to their stories and production. I hope all the elements of audience satisfaction will be present in them."

Puja made her Dhallywood debut under the direction of Raihan Rafi with 'Poramon-2.'