Bruce Gowers, director of American Idol, passes away at 82

Bruce Gowers, the Emmy-winning director of 'American Idol: The Search for a Superstar' and the original 'Bohemian Rhapsody' video, passed away aged 82 on 15 January at his Santa Monica home after battling an acute respiratory infection.

Gowers directed 234 episodes of 'American Idol' between 2002 and 2011, garnering him five Grammy nominations and a 2009 victory for best directing in a variety, music, or comedy series.

For the television special 'Fleetwood Mac: The Dance' in 1997, Gowers was nominated for the same Emmy award that year. In 1985, he was nominated for best videotape editing for a limited series or special along with the editors of 'The Fifth International Guinness Book of World Records'.

Born in New Kilbride, Scotland, Gowers began his career across the Atlantic, where he attended the BBC Training College in London. Eventually, he worked for networks like Rediffusion and London Weekend Television in staff producing and directing roles.

After directing Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in 1975, in the following decades, he had opportunities to work alongside artists like the Rolling Stones, 10cc, Rod Stewart, the Bee Gees, Alice Cooper, Journey, Supertramp, Michael Jackson, Rush, Santana, Prince, REO Speedwagon, Toto, John Mellencamp and more.

He was given his own MTV Award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody', and went on to receive an award from the Director's Guild of America in 2004 for 'Genius: A Night for Ray Charles'. In 1986, he received a Grammy for directing the accompanying long-form music video to Huey Lewis and the News' 'The Heart of Rock 'n' Roll'.

