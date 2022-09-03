Bridgerton 2's Charithra Chandran turns into Manish Malhotra bride for magazine photoshoot

Charithra Chandran was the season's diamond and bride-in-the-making on the hit Netflix show, Bridgerton season 2. Now, the British actor who was born in a Tamilian family, has turned into a bride as she wore designer Manish Malhotra's lehenga for a photoshoot.

The actor has posed in a dreamy white look on the cover of a travel magazine's destination wedding edition.

The Indian edition of travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has Charithra in a white full-sleeved blouse and embroidered lehenga, with a matching veil on her head from Manish Malhotra's Khaab Mijwan 2022 collection. She is seen as a bride with a bouquet of flowers in her hands. She has minimal makeup and very little jewellery on her – two dainty necklaces around her neck – as she looks at the camera with utmost grace, reminding her fans of her appearance as Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2.

Charithra played the lead in the second season of Bridgerton. Netflix has announced that filming for season 3 has begun.