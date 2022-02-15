Netflix drops crisp teaser of 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Splash

Hindustan Times
15 February, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 02:21 pm

Related News

Netflix drops crisp teaser of 'Bridgerton' Season 2

The second season centres around the love story of new introduction Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey

Hindustan Times
15 February, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 02:21 pm
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in &quot;Bridgerton&quot;, season 2. Photo: Collected &quot;
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in "Bridgerton", season 2. Photo: Collected "

On Valentine's Day, Netflix, dropped a brand new teaser of the second season of the show Bridgerton.

The first season of the Netflix series premiered in 2020 and retained the title of the 'most watched' show on the streaming platform for quite some time. 

Bridgerton 2 centres around the love story of new introduction Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey.

The teaser begins with glimpses of 'anonymous' columnist Lady Whistledown delivering her latest piece on her identity being speculated.

She says that while the town wonders about who she is, she's been 'sharpening her knives.' 

The minute-long teaser is packed with snippets of Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton exchanging glances - he greets her with a nod in one sequence while she turns her gaze away in a show of initial tension in their budding romance.

The teaser also has glimpses of a stunning royal ball, which sees Kate walking up to the venue clad in head-to-toe silver.

The first season of the show focused on the romance between Simon Basset, played by Rege-Jean Page, and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor. While she returns for the second season, Rege-Jean made an exit from the series after the very successful first one. 

Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen, who adapated the period series from Julia Quinn's novels, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month: "I had a very clear vision for Season 1 and I was given the freedom to follow through on it. Then the show came out and started to take hold of the world. It was all so surreal. Staying true to my original vision (for Season 2) became much more challenging, but it made me drill down even more."

About the focus being on a different couple this season, he said: "It was always my intention to follow a different Bridgerton sibling for every season."

Bridgerton 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on 25 March.

Bridgerton 2 / Bridgerton season 2 / netflix / Series / teaser

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

4h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

4h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

4h | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

4h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

4h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director