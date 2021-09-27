Bridgerton 2: Netflix show introduces Kate Sharma

27 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 11:21 am

On Saturday's Tudum event, Netflix unveiled the first clip from their upcoming second season of Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in a clip from Bridgerton season 2. Photo: Collected
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in a clip from Bridgerton season 2. Photo: Collected

Netflix released the first look clip from the upcoming second season of Bridgerton on Saturday at their global fan event, Tudum.

The clip offers fans a first look at Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, a newbie at the ton.

The new season, which is currently in production, is set in Regency-era London. It will shift focus from Daphne and Simon to her brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his equation with Kate.

In the clip, Anthony chases after Kate as she storms out of a ball. The two argue over something rude that Anthony had just said about her behind her back but he just wishes to flirt with her a little.

Anthony is looking for a suitable wife to settle down with in the new season, after he broke up with his secret girlfriend, Siena Rosso played by Sabrina Bartlett. In the novel, Simone's character is named Kate Sheffield. However, the show's creative team previously decided her family would be of Indian descent and changed her surname to Sharma.

British Indian actor Charithra Chandran has been cast as Kate's younger sister- Edwina, who would be seen as the latest diamond of the first water. Phoebe Denvor will be returning as Daphne Bridgeton but without the Duke, who was played by Rege Jean-Page. He announced his exit from the forthcoming parts of the series, in April.

Season one of the series was narrated through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) who presented each episode with her famous opening line "Dear Readers..."

With a viewership of 82 million households, Bridgerton became the most-watched series on Netflix. The series reached No. 1 in 76 countries on Netflix. In January 2021, Netflix announced that the series was renewed for a second season.

